Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,827 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,554,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE PNC opened at $146.12 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.77 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

