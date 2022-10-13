Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,768 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $9,323,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $112.83 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $286.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.37 and its 200 day moving average is $173.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

