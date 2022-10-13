Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 4,407 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.74.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.