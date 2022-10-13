Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 711 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $295.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.17.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

