Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 7,589 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $96.79 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.62 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

