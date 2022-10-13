Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $90.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

