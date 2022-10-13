Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $88.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $164.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,824 shares of company stock worth $12,861,501. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.73.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

