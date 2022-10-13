Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE AON opened at $273.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.