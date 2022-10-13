Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL opened at $43.52 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

