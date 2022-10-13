Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after buying an additional 1,009,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in ANSYS by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,802,000 after purchasing an additional 446,716 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 371.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after purchasing an additional 387,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in ANSYS by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,069,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $201.95 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.