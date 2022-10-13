Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 40.5% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 152.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $295.50 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.17.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

