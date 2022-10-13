Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,077 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $136.74 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.