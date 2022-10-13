Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,768 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,435,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,116,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day moving average of $173.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $286.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $112.83 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

