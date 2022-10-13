Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 585 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,680,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,016,000 after purchasing an additional 579,763 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $326,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 105,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RBA. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $484.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading

