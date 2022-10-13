PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $83.81 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.52. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

