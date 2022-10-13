Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,510 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,037,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $5,683,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PXD opened at $246.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.88%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

