Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 170,229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $79.47 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.09.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

