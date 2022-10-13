Private Capital Group LLC Buys 651 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 957.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 719 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 114.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

SNV stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.