Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after acquiring an additional 690,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.