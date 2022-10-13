Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after acquiring an additional 690,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.73.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
