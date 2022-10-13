Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,111,000 after acquiring an additional 83,343 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 666.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.94. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

