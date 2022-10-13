Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $107.39 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.