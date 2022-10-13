Private Capital Group LLC Has $29,000 Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCB. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 1,050.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 80,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 549.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 55,434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 351.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MCB opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $706.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

