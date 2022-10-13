Private Capital Group LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 122.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 30.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 51.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In related news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 1,180 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at $243,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veritex Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.43. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

