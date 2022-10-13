Private Capital Group LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 131,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 79.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 24,578 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

