Private Capital Group LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,700 shares of company stock valued at $30,455,976. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $269.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.91. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $314.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer cut ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.88.

ShockWave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

See Also

