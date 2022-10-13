Private Capital Group LLC Has $614,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,435,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,116,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Stock Performance
Shares of NVDA opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $286.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.37 and a 200 day moving average of $173.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $112.83 and a 12 month high of $346.47.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
