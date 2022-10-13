Private Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 922.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,043,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

