Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,669,000 after buying an additional 702,499 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after buying an additional 525,721 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 706,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,181,000 after buying an additional 431,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,418,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.