Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,274,000. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.03 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.