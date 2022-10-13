Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,504,000 after buying an additional 1,517,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,693,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,013,000. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6,568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 201,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 198,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,324,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,002,000 after purchasing an additional 161,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BLV stock opened at $70.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $69.87 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.46.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.