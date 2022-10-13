Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 74.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

