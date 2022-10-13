Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $69.28 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77.

