Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 714,060 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,998.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 561,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.37 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.