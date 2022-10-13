Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,729 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $78.53 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

