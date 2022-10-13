Private Capital Group LLC Sells 198 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $253.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $249.45 and a 52 week high of $322.92.

