Private Capital Group LLC Sells 233 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $82.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

