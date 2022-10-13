Private Capital Group LLC Sells 472 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.21 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

