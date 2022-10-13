Private Capital Group LLC Sells 89 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,360,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,384,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 277,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Primerica by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after buying an additional 80,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Primerica by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Primerica Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $128.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.67. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.16). Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.