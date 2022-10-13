Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 34,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG stock opened at $53.48 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

