Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after buying an additional 1,615,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 281.13%.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

