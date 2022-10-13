Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 13,575.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,683 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Regal Rexnord worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $843,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $333,305,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $150.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRX. Barclays lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

