Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Republic Services by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $128.45 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

