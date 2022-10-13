RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of RLI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RLI by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in RLI in the first quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 118.8% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI stock opened at $106.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $121.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.35.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. RLI’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

