Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

