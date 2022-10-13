Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

