Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 93,521 City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,521 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 300.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in City by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

City Stock Down 0.5 %

City stock opened at $90.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65. City Holding has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $91.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. City had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $32,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at $828,360.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.