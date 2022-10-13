Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,574 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 60,756 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,270,855 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $379,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,482 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 492.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 924,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $105,227,000 after purchasing an additional 768,105 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 20.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $484,088,000 after purchasing an additional 719,504 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

Insider Activity

VMware Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.