Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Datadog by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after purchasing an additional 360,371 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after purchasing an additional 168,230 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after purchasing an additional 619,202 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 0.4 %

DDOG opened at $82.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,243.24 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day moving average of $105.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,288 shares of company stock worth $10,691,166 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Datadog to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.27.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.