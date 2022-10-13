Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 58.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 123,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.7% during the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.77.

CARR opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

