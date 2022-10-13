Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.96 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Landstar System worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after acquiring an additional 259,933 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock opened at $148.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

